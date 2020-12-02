WATCH: Why is government not talking to Covid-19 vaccine role players?

With the news on Wednesday that UK regulators have authorised Pfizer and BioNTech’s vaccine, question are being raised about whether the SA government is doing the necessary groundwork to roll out a vaccine in 2021 when one becomes available.

As concern grows about the rise in Covid-19 cases in the Eastern Cape and the Western Cape, with the national coronavirus command council planning the government’s response as we head into the December break, it’s important to stop and ask what we have learnt so far that can help guide our response now and in the new year.

Michael Avery speaks to Shabir Madhi, department of science & technology/National Research Foundation SA research initiative chair, executive director of the National Institute for Communicable Diseases and professor of vaccinology at Wits; and Prof Alex van den Heever, chair in the field of social security systems administration and management studies at the Wits School of Governance.