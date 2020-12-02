National / Health

Covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: Why is government not talking to Covid-19 vaccine role players?

Michael Avery talks to a panel about the government's response to rolling out a vaccine when it becomes available

02 December 2020 - 22:45 Business Day TV
Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC
Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

With the news on Wednesday that UK regulators have authorised Pfizer and BioNTech’s vaccine, question are being raised about whether the SA government is doing the necessary groundwork to roll out a vaccine in 2021 when one becomes available.

As concern grows about the rise in Covid-19 cases in the Eastern Cape and the Western Cape, with the national coronavirus command council planning the government’s response as we head into the December break, it’s important to stop and ask what we have learnt so far that can help guide our response now and in the new year.

Michael Avery speaks to Shabir Madhi, department of science & technology/National Research Foundation SA research initiative chair,  executive director of the National Institute for Communicable Diseases and professor of vaccinology at Wits; and Prof Alex van den Heever, chair in the field of social security systems administration and management studies at the Wits School of Governance.

US coronavirus adviser calls for SA to get vaccine relief

Change to the rules used by international vaccine alliance Gavi  could provide much-needed relief to SA
National
18 hours ago

UK cleared to offer Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine from next week

The emergency authorisation allows for the deployment of a vaccine that Pfizer and its German partner say is 95% effective in preventing illness
World
12 hours ago

Pfizer-BioNTech seek EU emergency use approval for vaccine

The application comes days after they applied for emergency use in the US, and they say the vaccine could be  rolled out in Europe in December
Companies
1 day ago

Moderna to seek regulatory approval for its Covid-19 vaccine in US and EU

The biotech group follows Pfizer in seeking approval and plans to distribute its vaccine in December
Companies
2 days ago

World shares up on vaccine and US stimulus hopes

Data from China also boosted expectations of a recovery after Covid-19 with best of more relief from the US Fed
Markets
1 day ago

