Stiffer penalties for breaking Covid-19 rules are necessary, Alan Winde says
But the Western Cape premier says the level 1 restrictions currently in force are enough to contain the spread of Covid-19 if everyone follows the rules
03 December 2020 - 12:52
Western Cape premier Alan Winde has vowed to step up enforcement of the current coronavirus regulations, but stopped short of imposing any new curbs on trade, travel or the size of gatherings.
He was widely expected to announce new restrictions on Thursday in response to the sustained resurgence of Covid-19 in the province, but instead urged citizens to take responsibility for their own behaviour...
