National John Hlophe tribunal to finally go ahead The tribunal will submit a report of its findings to the Judicial Service Commission over a complaint that dates back to 2008 involving the arms deal

Hearings on a complaint that Western Cape judge president John Hlophe tried to influence Constitutional Court justices in a case involving former president Jacob Zuma more than a decade ago are set to finally go ahead.

The Judicial Conduct Tribunal said in a statement on Thursday that it will look into the allegations and submit a report of its findings to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), the body that, among other things, deals with complaints about judges...