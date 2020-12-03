John Hlophe tribunal to finally go ahead
The tribunal will submit a report of its findings to the Judicial Service Commission over a complaint that dates back to 2008 involving the arms deal
03 December 2020 - 18:31
Hearings on a complaint that Western Cape judge president John Hlophe tried to influence Constitutional Court justices in a case involving former president Jacob Zuma more than a decade ago are set to finally go ahead.
The Judicial Conduct Tribunal said in a statement on Thursday that it will look into the allegations and submit a report of its findings to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), the body that, among other things, deals with complaints about judges...
