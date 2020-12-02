National Treasury and DPSA contradict each other in wage bill court case Treasury and the department of public service & administration end up on opposing ends about the legality of the multiyear wage deal BL PREMIUM

Tensions within government over the contentious wage bill blew into the open on Wednesday, with the National Treasury and the department of public service & administration failing to present a united front.

The contradiction at the Labour Appeal court on Wednesday underscored the inherent tension between the Treasury and other departments as the keeper of the national purse pushed back against implementing a deal it says was illegal from the start. Over the years the Treasury has resisted implementing politically expedient but unaffordable plans...