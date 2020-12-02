Treasury and DPSA contradict each other in wage bill court case
Treasury and the department of public service & administration end up on opposing ends about the legality of the multiyear wage deal
02 December 2020 - 18:52
Tensions within government over the contentious wage bill blew into the open on Wednesday, with the National Treasury and the department of public service & administration failing to present a united front.
The contradiction at the Labour Appeal court on Wednesday underscored the inherent tension between the Treasury and other departments as the keeper of the national purse pushed back against implementing a deal it says was illegal from the start. Over the years the Treasury has resisted implementing politically expedient but unaffordable plans...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now