PUBLIC SERVANTS
State sticks to its guns on aborted pay deal
19 July 2020 - 23:31
Signalling the government’s determination to stick to its guns to back out of an agreement to raise wages for public servants, public service minister Senzo Mchunu says the government never made budgetary allocations for pay increases and that the Treasury will not approve funds to pay for them.
Mchunu’s comments are in court papers to defend the government’s decision to renege on the agreement after unions, including the Public Servants Association of SA (PSA) and the National Professional Teachers’ Association of SA, brought a legal challenge to enforce their rights under the 2018 deal to add nearly R40bn to public servants’ pockets.
