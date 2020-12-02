PIC making progress in implementing commission guidance, MPs told
02 December 2020 - 20:59
The investment manager for nearly R2-trillion in pension assets for government employees has already implemented or is in the process of finalising almost 70% of the actions arising out of a commission of inquiry into malfeasance at the institution.
The commission of inquiry under retired judge Lex Mpati found lapses of governance on the part of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), the largest asset manager in Africa, which manages assets on behalf of the Government Employees Pension Fund, the Unemployment Insurance Fund and the Compensation Fund...
