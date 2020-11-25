National Finance ministry no-show slammed by MPs Neither the finance minister nor his deputy appeared before a finance committee meeting to deal with the Mpati commission report on the PIC BL PREMIUM

The finance ministry was rapped over the knuckles by parliament’s finance committee on Wednesday for its no-show at an important meeting to discuss the implementation of the recommendations of a commission of inquiry into the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), Africa’s largest asset manager.

The PIC manages just under R2-trillion in assets on behalf of the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF), the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) and the Compensation Fund...