Finance ministry no-show slammed by MPs
Neither the finance minister nor his deputy appeared before a finance committee meeting to deal with the Mpati commission report on the PIC
25 November 2020 - 12:59
The finance ministry was rapped over the knuckles by parliament’s finance committee on Wednesday for its no-show at an important meeting to discuss the implementation of the recommendations of a commission of inquiry into the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), Africa’s largest asset manager.
The PIC manages just under R2-trillion in assets on behalf of the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF), the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) and the Compensation Fund...
