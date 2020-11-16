National Dan Matjila strikes back at PIC commission Former boss of the PIC wants name cleared and is challenging findings of the commission of inquiry into PIC impropriety BL PREMIUM

The former CEO of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), Dan Matjila, has launched a court application to clear his name. That follows a number of damning findings made in the report by a commission of inquiry established to investigate allegations of impropriety at the state-owned investment manager.

The lengthy report by the PIC commission, led by retired Supreme Court of Appeal judge Lex Mpati, and published earlier in 2020, made a number of findings against Matjila, who occupied the role of both CEO and chief investment officer before his resignation in November 2018.