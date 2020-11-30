National ‘Gordhan has no evidence that Moyane was captured’, says lawyer BL PREMIUM

Tom Moyane, who was fired by President Cyril Ramaphosa two years ago over governance failures at the SA Revenue Service (Sars) when he was commissioner, sought to turn the tables on public enterprise minister Pravin Gordhan, accusing him of arrogance and racism.

Gordhan, who was finance minister during some of Moyane's ill-fated leadership of the once world-class revenue service, was cross-examined by Moyane's advocate, Dali Mpofu, on Monday at the state capture commission. Gordhan had implicated Moyane during his own testimony to the inquiry in November 2018...