‘Gordhan has no evidence that Moyane was captured’, says lawyer
30 November 2020 - 20:21
Tom Moyane, who was fired by President Cyril Ramaphosa two years ago over governance failures at the SA Revenue Service (Sars) when he was commissioner, sought to turn the tables on public enterprise minister Pravin Gordhan, accusing him of arrogance and racism.
Gordhan, who was finance minister during some of Moyane's ill-fated leadership of the once world-class revenue service, was cross-examined by Moyane's advocate, Dali Mpofu, on Monday at the state capture commission. Gordhan had implicated Moyane during his own testimony to the inquiry in November 2018...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now