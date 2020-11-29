National Civil society backs Edward Kieswetter on more funds for Sars Civil society rallies behind Kieswetter after underfunded budget was slashed in the medium-term budget policy statement as part of deep cuts BL PREMIUM

Civil society organisations and trade unions have joined forces with Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter in condemning the budget cuts on the tax authority and in urging that it be given more funds.

The already underfunded Sars budget was slashed by R238m to R10.3bn in the medium-term budget policy statement as part of deep budget cuts across the government to release funds to finance its response to Covid-19...