National Partner that Bain brought in to clear its image now accuses it of attempted cover-up Athol Williams says he is ready to testify about more than merely the firm's role at Sars

The man Bain & Company hired as part of attempts to restore its image in SA in the wake of the SA Revenue Service (Sars) scandal has accused the US consultancy of trying to buy his silence about its role in state capture.

Athol Williams, who quit earlier in 2019 after barely six months as a partner drafted to tighten corporate and ethical standards told Business Day that he was preparing to testify about Bain’s role in state capture more broadly, and not just about Sars, before the Zondo commission.