Cyril Ramaphosa assembles ministerial team to look into truck attacks
In the past week, more than 25 trucks have been set alight on SA’s highways, with the N3 between Durban and Joburg being the most targeted
25 November 2020 - 16:26
President Cyril Ramaphosa has assembled a team of ministers to look into the torching of trucks, which has cost the economy R2bn.
In the past week, more than 25 trucks have been set alight on the country’s freeways, with the busy N3 corridor between Durban and Johannesburg being the most targeted. On Wednesday another two trucks were torched on the N12 near Daveyton in the east of Johannesburg, the police said...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now