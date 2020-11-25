National Cyril Ramaphosa assembles ministerial team to look into truck attacks In the past week, more than 25 trucks have been set alight on SA’s highways, with the N3 between Durban and Joburg being the most targeted BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has assembled a team of ministers to look into the torching of trucks, which has cost the economy R2bn.

In the past week, more than 25 trucks have been set alight on the country’s freeways, with the busy N3 corridor between Durban and Johannesburg being the most targeted. On Wednesday another two trucks were torched on the N12 near Daveyton in the east of Johannesburg, the police said...