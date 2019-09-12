Hell run for foreign truckers in SA

Over the past 18 months or so, foreign truck drivers in SA have been shot at, stabbed and had their vehicles stoned and petrol-bombed. The attacks have cost the economy about R1.2bn and claimed more than 200 lives — at least four of them this month. This is according to Human Rights Watch, the Road Freight Association, and the International Cross-Border Traders Association (ICTA).

But apportioning blame for the violence — which has centred on foreign drivers and trucks belonging to companies that are thought to employ them — has proved difficult.

For labour analyst Michael Bagraim, the violence has little to do with where the drivers come from and everything to do with SA’s ailing economy and rising unemployment. "I don’t think [local] people hate the foreigners, it’s just that people haven’t got jobs and they are hungry and will always look for a scapegoat," he says. "Look at what happened in Germany with [Adolf] Hitler’s rise to power. The country was poor and the people looked around and said: ‘Who is working? Who has got jobs and shops?’ And they blamed the Jews."

With prospects for immediate recovery looking slim, Bagraim thinks more violence against foreigners is likely — "unless the government does something radical, very quickly".

However, Zanele Sabela, spokesperson for the SA Transport & Allied Workers Union, blames those truck owners who are not part of the national bargaining council for road freight & logistics. "The council regulates how things work … and those who don’t want to be part of it are mostly the ones employing foreign nationals," she says. "Their justification is that they employ [foreigners] because they have scarce skills. But having a code 14 driver’s licence is not necessarily a scarce skill — the real reason they are doing this is to exploit foreign nationals."

EFF leader Julius Malema, for his part, has laid the blame at the door of "white monopoly capital". Addressing the media last week, he said: "It’s white people who prefer foreign nationals over South Africans. After employing them, they say it’s the foreigners who are stealing jobs, but it’s [white people] who are giving them jobs."