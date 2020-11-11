WATCH LIVE: President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation
Business has warned against a second hard lockdown, despite the coronavirus spreading
President Cyril Ramaphosa is addressing South Africans on the country’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Ramaphosa is speaking following a special sitting of the cabinet that considered the latest recommendations of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC). Both met on Wednesday.
It has been almost two months since the president addressed the nation about the country’s risk-adjusted strategy to deal with the pandemic. The last time was when Ramaphosa announced that SA was moving to level 1 of the lockdown, opening up the majority of the economy and the country’s borders.
Business has warned the government against a second hard lockdown after the economic effects of the first one, and has called for clarity from the government that this will not happen.
This comes as Covid-19 numbers in provinces such as the Eastern Cape, Gauteng and the Western Cape are increasing, prompting debate about another hard lockdown.
In October, Ramaphosa played down the prospect of a stricter lockdown when he answered questions in parliament. However, he voiced concern about people not adhering to protective measures such as mask-wearing, and attending parties, both of which are seen as super-spreader events.
