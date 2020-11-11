WATCH LIVE: President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation

President Cyril Ramaphosa is addressing South Africans on the country’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ramaphosa is speaking following a special sitting of the cabinet that considered the latest recommendations of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC). Both met on Wednesday.

It has been almost two months since the president addressed the nation about the country’s risk-adjusted strategy to deal with the pandemic. The last time was when Ramaphosa announced that SA was moving to level 1 of the lockdown, opening up the majority of the economy and the country’s borders.