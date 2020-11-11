National First Covid-19 by-elections a success, says Sy Mamabolo The elections were the first to take place with stringent health measures and were a test for all electoral stakeholders BL PREMIUM

SA’s first elections amid the Covid-19 pandemic, held on Wednesday, were a “massive success” according to SA’s chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo, though the DA expects voter turnout to be very low.

In the largest round of by-elections in one day in democratic SA, voters made their marks in 95 wards across 55 municipalities in all nine provinces.