First Covid-19 by-elections a success, says Sy Mamabolo
The elections were the first to take place with stringent health measures and were a test for all electoral stakeholders
11 November 2020 - 17:51
SA’s first elections amid the Covid-19 pandemic, held on Wednesday, were a “massive success” according to SA’s chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo, though the DA expects voter turnout to be very low.
In the largest round of by-elections in one day in democratic SA, voters made their marks in 95 wards across 55 municipalities in all nine provinces.
