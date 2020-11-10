SA scores poorly on fossil-fuel funding
A report by three international think-tanks ranked the country worst among its peers after Saudi Arabia
10 November 2020 - 15:45
A scorecard on fossil fuel funding by international think-tanks has ranked SA as the second worst performer among its emerging-market peers for its lack of transparency over subsidies and its continued support for coal production.
Released on Tuesday, a report by the International Institute for Sustainable Development (IISD), the Overseas Development Institute (ODI), and Oil Change International (OCI), ranked SA as the worst among non-OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) member countries of the G20, after Saudi Arabia.
