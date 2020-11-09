National NEWS ANALYSIS: Energy transition holds risk and opportunity The move away from fossil fuels will have a big effect on SA BL PREMIUM

The SA economy may have been built on gold mining but it has been fuelled by coal-fired power for almost 100 years. As a result, the coal supply value chain is vast, employing about 120,000 workers largely concentrated in coal mining.

Large as the domestic coal market may still be, the global transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy is inevitable, and there is a question mark over whether the changeover in SA will be just.