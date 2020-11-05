World

New ‘liquid window’ can block sunlight but also absorb heat to cut energy costs

Scientists using a hydrogel-based liquid between glass panels found it reduced energy consumption in buildings by up to 45% — and it can store heat

05 November 2020 - 13:16 Michael Taylor
Scientists at Singapore's Nanyang Technical University have created an energy-efficient window that could revolutionise office buildings such as those pictured here in Singapore. Picture: BLOOMBERG/LAURYN ISHAK
Scientists at Singapore's Nanyang Technical University have created an energy-efficient window that could revolutionise office buildings such as those pictured here in Singapore. Picture: BLOOMBERG/LAURYN ISHAK

Kuala Lumpur — A newly developed “liquid window” can block sunlight to keep a building cool but also absorb heat to be gradually released during the day or night to cut energy costs, scientists have said.

The window, invented by researchers at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU), uses a hydrogel-based liquid between glass panels and was found to reduce energy consumption in buildings by up to 45% compared to traditional glass windows.

It was also about 30% more energy efficient than commercially available energy-efficient glass, as well as cheaper, said the NTU scientists who have spent almost a decade on the project.

“Previously, people only talked about blocking the sunlight in the summer and letting the sunlight come in in the winter, but nobody talked about heat storage — we’re the first to do this,” said lead researcher Long Yi.

The “liquid window” material can be used for small or large pieces of glass. “It’s just like water,” Yi told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Energy-guzzling buildings, many of which are heated by fossil fuels, account for 40% of global energy usage, and windows are responsible for half of that energy consumption, according to a 2009 UN report.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) said direct and indirect planet-warming emissions from electricity and commercial heat used in buildings rose to their highest recorded level in 2019, accounting for 28% of global energy-related CO2 emissions.

The increase was partly fueled by growing energy demand for heating and cooling, with rising air-conditioner ownership and extreme weather, the agency noted in a 2020 report.

Conventional energy-saving windows are made with expensive coatings that cut down infra-red light passing in or out of a building, helping reduce demand for heating and cooling. But they do not regulate visible light, a major component of sunlight that causes buildings to heat up.

To overcome the limitations, the NTU researchers mixed micro-hydrogel, water and a stabiliser, finding it can effectively reduce energy consumption in a variety of climates as it automatically responds to changes in temperature.

The liquid mixture in the “smart window” turns opaque or frosted in appearance when exposed to heat, blocking sunlight. When temperatures cool, it returns to its original clear, transparent state, letting in light and heat.

NTU scientists conducted simulations using building models and weather data from Shanghai, Las Vegas, Riyadh and Singapore, as well as outdoor tests in Singapore, Guangzhou and Beijing.

They hope to start working with businesses soon to spark commercial interest.

The windows, most suited to office buildings that are occupied during the day, can be adapted for different locations, but they are most effective in the tropics and places where temperatures rise during the day and fall sharply at night, such as the Middle East, said Long.

Tests also suggested the smart liquid window reduces noise 15% more effectively than double-glazed windows. 

Thomson Reuters Foundation

China’s ‘self-sufficient’ city is built on lessons learnt during the pandemic

Homes that allow tele-work, have flexible spaces, and can grow food on roofs will be more prepared for the crises of the future, says the architect
World
1 month ago

SA’s smart city drive may not be such a clever move

Taking on such a large public debt burden when the GDP-to-debt ratio is already strained does not seem advisable
Opinion
7 months ago

Scientists blame human-induced climate change for 2020’s wild weather

Advances in ‘event attribution science’ show how big a role climate change has played in a specific event, such as US heatwaves and flooding in China
World
1 month ago

Cities cut carbon; the suburbs, not so much

Why, if remote work is so great, would many creating the technologies that allow for remote work congregate in one place, Silicon Valley?
Opinion
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Botswana elephants are moving to Angola
World / Africa
2.
Joe Biden wins Wisconsin in setback for Trump’s ...
World / Americas
3.
WATCH: How the US presidential election will ...
World / Americas
4.
Joe Biden plods closer to the White House
World / Americas
5.
Women in Indian village praise Kamala Harris’s ...
World

Related Articles

China’s glass shortage is putting a crack in its clean power plan

World

Africa more vulnerable to climate change, says UN report

World / Africa

Top Hong Kong meteorologist quits, frustrated with its climate plans

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.