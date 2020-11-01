John Steenhuisen elected DA leader

John Steenhuisen has been elected as DA leader.

Steenhuisen went up against KwaZulu-Natal MPL Mbali Ntuli during the DA’s national congress that took place at the weekend.

The more than 2,000 delegates voted for the new leader on Saturday during the DA’s first virtual congress. The results were announced on Sunday afternoon.

The DA had initially planned to hold its congress in May but it was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Party veteran Helen Zille has also been reelected by about 150 members of the DA’s federal council as its chair.

Zille was up against Gauteng chair Mike Moriarty for the position.

The DA’s new leadership will lead it into the local government elections in 2021. The election outcomes will be critical for the party after it lost voters during the 2019 general elections.

Jacques Smalle, Anton Bredell and Refiloe Nt’sekhe have been elected as the party’s three deputy federal chairs.

Dion George was elected as federal finance chair, while James Masango and Thomas Walters received the nod for the two deputy federal council chair positions.

Ivan Meyer is the party’s federal chair.

George, Masango, Walters and Meyer stood unopposed.

Greg Krumbock, co-presiding officer for the congress, said it was a free and fair election, and that the congress succeeded in giving every delegate a voice.

