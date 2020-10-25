Politics POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: DA to hold first virtual congress to elect new leaders BL PREMIUM

The DA will hold its long-awaited elective congress this weekend where interim leader John Steenhuisen and KwaZulu-Natal MPL Mbali Ntuli will go head to head for the position of leader of SA’s biggest opposition party.

The congress was initially set to take place in May 2020, but the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown imposed to curb it derailed political events.