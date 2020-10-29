Features / Cover Story riding the blue wave The big DA showdown Interim DA leader John Steenhuisen seems certain to cement his position in the party at its elective congress this weekend. But he will be taking the reins of a party that’s been battered electorally and organisationally over the past few years. November by-elections — and the 2021 local government elections — will be the litmus test of his leadership BL PREMIUM

The last time a leader of the DA was elected by a full national congress, it was a coronation rather than a contest. That was back in May 2018, when Mmusi Maimane, already certain of his second term at the helm of the DA, stood unopposed to lead SA’s second-largest party.

Now, there is little in the way of certainty as the DA heads into a virtual elective conference — the first of its kind for SA and a watershed of sorts for the DA. The party is returning to its liberal roots, and has shed the social democratic experiment that took shape under Maimane.