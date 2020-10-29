Mass jobs plan to clean up litter, build roads and bridges and assist government
Project forms part of the economic recovery and reform programme
29 October 2020 - 19:54
Minister of public works & infrastructure Patricia de Lille outlined her department’s mass public employment project that forms part of the economic recovery and reform programme at a briefing on Thursday.
The plan promised R100bn would be spent over three years to stimulate employment, beginning this financial year with R13.8bn and a target to create 800,000 temporary part-time jobs. This was scaled down slightly in the medium-term budget policy statement to R12.6bn. The projects are spread across government departments.
