National Mass jobs plan to clean up litter, build roads and bridges and assist government Project forms part of the economic recovery and reform programme

Minister of public works & infrastructure Patricia de Lille outlined her department’s mass public employment project that forms part of the economic recovery and reform programme at a briefing on Thursday.

The plan promised R100bn would be spent over three years to stimulate employment, beginning this financial year with R13.8bn and a target to create 800,000 temporary part-time jobs. This was scaled down slightly in the medium-term budget policy statement to R12.6bn. The projects are spread across government departments.