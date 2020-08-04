Parliament shortlists eight candidates for auditor-general post

Parliament has shortlisted eight candidates for the position of auditor-general, the country’s supreme audit institution that is constitutionally mandated to enforce oversight and accountability in the public sector.

The auditor-general’s office has taken on added significance and was given more teeth when President Cyril Ramaphosa promulgated into law the Public Audit Amendment Bill in April 2019. The legislation gives the auditor-general the power to refer adverse findings in its reports to investigative bodies, as well as recover from accounting officers funds lost due to failure to adhere to the Public Finance Management Act.

The shortlisted candidates are chartered accountants Michael Sass, Moses Gasela, Shabeer Khan, Rachel Kalidass, Tsakani Maluleke, Zakariya Hoosain, Edmond Shoko-Lekhuleni, and Tankiso Moloi.

The National Assembly has until August 31 to find a suitable candidate to succeed Kimi Makwetu whose term ends on November 30.

On Tuesday the ad hoc committee tasked with finding Makwetu’s successor said it will seek permission from the shortlisted candidates to make their CVs public.

“The publication of their CVs will allow the public to participate and make informed comments to the committee on the shortlisted candidates. The committee will also conduct comprehensive background checks on all the candidates to ensure that a credible outcome is achieved,” it said.

Makwetu, who has made a name for himself as a no-nonsense leader, was appointed by former president Jacob Zuma in December 2013. His appointment was supported by all the political parties represented in parliament at the time.

