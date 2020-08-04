National

Parliament shortlists eight candidates for auditor-general post

National Assembly has until August 31 to find a successor to Kimi Makwetu whose term ends on November 30

04 August 2020 - 20:00 LUYOLO MKENTANE
Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

Parliament has shortlisted eight candidates for the position of auditor-general, the country’s supreme audit institution that is constitutionally mandated to enforce oversight and accountability in the public sector.

The auditor-general’s office has taken on added significance and was given more teeth when President Cyril Ramaphosa promulgated into law the Public Audit Amendment Bill in April 2019. The legislation gives the auditor-general the power to refer adverse findings in its reports to investigative bodies, as well as recover from accounting officers funds lost due to failure to adhere to the Public Finance Management Act.

The shortlisted candidates are chartered accountants Michael Sass, Moses Gasela, Shabeer Khan, Rachel Kalidass, Tsakani Maluleke, Zakariya Hoosain, Edmond Shoko-Lekhuleni, and Tankiso Moloi.

The National Assembly has until August 31 to find a suitable candidate to succeed Kimi Makwetu whose term ends on November 30.

On Tuesday the ad hoc committee tasked with finding Makwetu’s successor said it will seek permission from the shortlisted candidates to make their CVs public.

“The publication of their CVs will allow the public to participate and make informed comments to the committee on the shortlisted candidates. The committee will also conduct comprehensive background checks on all the candidates to ensure that a credible outcome is achieved,” it said.

Makwetu, who has made a name for himself as a no-nonsense leader, was appointed by former president Jacob Zuma in December 2013. His appointment was supported by all the political parties represented in parliament at the time.

mkentanel@businesslive.co.za

Right hands not at the till in municipalities, says Makwetu

The auditor-general paints yet another dire picture of municipal outcomes regressing even further
National
1 month ago

KIMI MAKWETU: Auditor-general’s new powers will improve governance

Amendments to Public Audit Act allow for errant officials to be referred to the proper investigative authorities
Opinion
1 year ago

Parliament to probe PPE procurement corruption claims

Finance minister Tito Mboweni and Treasury officials will be called to give an account to Parliament’s two finance committees next week
National
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Eskom to sue Molefe, Koko, Ngubane and others
National
2.
ANC to review how families do business with ...
National
3.
Cosatu threatens to pull support from ‘feeble’ ...
National
4.
Cipla’s generic Covid-19 drug lands in SA but the ...
National / Health
5.
SA’s VW head Thomas Schaefer to lead Skoda
National

Related Articles

New auditor-general sought as Kimi Makwetu’s term nears end

National

Cyril Ramaphosa will keep ‘hawk’s eye’ on R500bn Covid-19 funding

National

National Assembly passes bill to make auditor-general more effective

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.