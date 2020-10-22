National Eskom eyes green solution for crippling debt BL PREMIUM

Eskom is working on a green deal that could not only bring clean power alternatives online but also help alleviate its crippling R488bn debt burden.

The state-owned monopoly utility with its ailing operations and deteriorating finances has been pinpointed as one of the biggest risks to the SA economy, not least because of its enormous debt. A solution to its debt is yet to be announced, even as Eskom moves to unbundle itself into three business units.