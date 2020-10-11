De Ruyter upbeat on Eskom
CEO says power utility getting a grip on capex and procurement
11 October 2020 - 00:08
Eskom could shave a fifth or more from its bloated cost base as it gets a grip on its procurement and capital spending, putting disciplines back in place and tackling malfeasance and resistance.
But CEO André de Ruyter says cutting Eskom's R140bn procurement budget is a slow process and efforts to put disciplined procurement procedures in place often face resistance and prompt allegations of corruption and wrongdoing.
