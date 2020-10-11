SIU wants to beef up its ability to collect debt from state entities
The investigating unit is owed hundreds of millions of rand by various arms of government for the investigations it has undertaken
11 October 2020 - 19:33
The investigating unit dedicated to investigate corruption and retrieve funds stolen from the state wants to beef up its ability to collect funds from the entities it investigates.
As with the auditor-general’s office, which also charges entities for the audits done on them and also suffers from large outstanding debt, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) finds it difficult to collect monies due to it.
