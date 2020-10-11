POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Ramaphosa to announce long-awaited recovery plan
11 October 2020 - 16:09
President Cyril Ramaphosa will this week announce the long-awaited economic reconstruction and recovery plan.
Ramaphosa will address parliament on the plan in a joint sitting of the National Council of Provinces and the National Assembly on Thursday.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now