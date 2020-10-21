National BUSINESS RESCUE Pravin Gordhan says R10.5bn for SAA has full cabinet support BL PREMIUM

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan says differences between himself and finance minister Tito Mboweni over funding SAA were overcome by "a clear government mandate authorised by a cabinet decision" to provide the airline with R10.5bn to cover the costs of restructuring.

Gordhan was interviewed by Tim Modise on his Business Day TV show Political Currency on Wednesday evening.