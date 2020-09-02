National Acsa executive Badisa Matshego appointed interim head of Prasa The transport and rail utility has been without an accounting authority since a court found the appointment of Bongisizwe Mpondo unlawful BL PREMIUM

The National Treasury has appointed Airports Company SA (Acsa) group executive Badisa Matshego as the accounting authority for the embattled Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) with effect from September 1.

The transport and rail utility has been without an accounting authority for the past few days after the Western Cape High Court declared the appointment of Bongisizwe Mpondo by transport minister Fikile Mbalula unlawful.