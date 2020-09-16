Fikile Mbalula unveils security plan to stop theft and vandalism of Prasa assets
The rail agency, which has had five turnaround strategies implemented since its creation in 2009, registered irregular expenditure of R27.2bn in 2018/2019
16 September 2020 - 15:47
Crippled by extensive vandalism said to have cost it an estimated R4bn in the past few years, the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) has launched an intelligence-driven plan aimed at protecting its assets.
The plan, launched on Wednesday by transport minister Fikile Mbalula, hinges on intelligence gathering, analysis and co-ordination; proactive, combative and reactive approaches as well as the insourcing of 3,100 security officers to beef up Prasa’s security unit, among others.
