WATCH: Why the Treasury agreed to amendments to draft tax laws
Piet Nel from the SA Institute of Tax Practitioners talks to Business Day TV about proposed tax amendments for people planning to emigrate
14 October 2020 - 08:04
The Treasury has made a concession for people planning to emigrate.
It says that those who apply before March 1 will be exempt from a proposed rule that prevents people from accessing their lump sum retirement funds before being a tax resident in another country for three years.
Business Day TV spoke to Piet Nel from the SA Institute of Tax Practitioners for more detail.
