National Treasury agrees to amendments to draft tax laws The Treasury's agreement follows public hearings and engagements with stakeholders

The Treasury has made a concession for people planning to emigrate by exempting those who submit applications before March 1 from a proposed rule preventing them from accessing their lump sum retirement funds before three consecutive years of being a tax resident of another country.

The concession was among a raft of proposed amendments announced by the Treasury and the SA Revenue Service (Sars) during a finance committee meeting on Tuesday.