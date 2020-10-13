Treasury agrees to amendments to draft tax laws
The Treasury’s agreement follows public hearings and engagements with stakeholders
13 October 2020 - 15:21
The Treasury has made a concession for people planning to emigrate by exempting those who submit applications before March 1 from a proposed rule preventing them from accessing their lump sum retirement funds before three consecutive years of being a tax resident of another country.
The concession was among a raft of proposed amendments announced by the Treasury and the SA Revenue Service (Sars) during a finance committee meeting on Tuesday.
