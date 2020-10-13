Treasury rejects pleas for freeze on cigarette excise duty increase
Instead, the Treasury proposes increasing the excise duty on tobacco from February 26 2020
13 October 2020 - 18:28
The Treasury has not acceded to the tobacco industry’s pleas for a freeze on increases in the excise duty on cigarettes.
The industry, including major cigarette manufacturer British American Tobacco SA, smaller producers and farmers, made its plea during public hearings on various draft tax bills held by parliament’s finance committee last week.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now