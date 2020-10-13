National Treasury rejects pleas for freeze on cigarette excise duty increase Instead, the Treasury proposes increasing the excise duty on tobacco from February 26 2020 BL PREMIUM

The Treasury has not acceded to the tobacco industry’s pleas for a freeze on increases in the excise duty on cigarettes.

The industry, including major cigarette manufacturer British American Tobacco SA, smaller producers and farmers, made its plea during public hearings on various draft tax bills held by parliament’s finance committee last week.