National Public protector’s report critical of Ipid and former head Robert McBride Busisiwe Mkhwebane finds Ipid under McBride made an "irregulator appointment" to the body investigating allegations of crime and corruption against the police BL PREMIUM

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane released a scathing report last week on the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

Mkhwebane accuses the watch dog body -- which probes allegations of crime and corruption in the South African Police Service (Saps) -- and its former head Robert McBride of “improperly” hiring a cell phone expert to analyse alleged death threats sent to himself and investigators.