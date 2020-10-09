National Mkhwebane’s bid to halt process that could lead to her impeachment is dismissed Western Cape High Court’s dismissal of public protector’s urgent bid paves the way for an inquiry into her fitness to hold office to proceed BL PREMIUM

The Western Cape High Court has dismissed with costs public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s urgent bid to halt the parliamentary process that could see her impeached, paving the way for an inquiry into her fitness to hold office to proceed.

Judge Vincent Saldanha, on behalf of three judges, on Friday morning ruled that Mkhwebane had failed to make a proper case for why National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise should be interdicted from pursuing the 17-step process that parliament has developed to deal with the impeachment of a Chapter 9 institution head — until she has challenged the constitutionality of the rules that will govern that process.