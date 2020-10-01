National NEWS ANALYSIS: Public protector clears Magashule of ethics violations BL PREMIUM

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has cleared former Free State premier Ace Magashule of accusations that he had twice misled the province’s legislature, in a report markedly different from her scathing assessment of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s alleged dishonesty to parliament over his CR17 campaign funding.

Both Ramaphosa and Magashule were accused by DA members of violating the executive ethics code in their responses to questions posed to them in the National Assembly and the Free State legislature respectively.