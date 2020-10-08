Public protector calls for state to pay for probes
Busisiwe Mkhwebane tells MPs her office is struggling to finance its investigations and needs more staff
08 October 2020 - 19:40
The public protector’s office, which is facing budget cuts, is hoping to augment its finances by having legislation amended to allow it to charge organs of state for the investigations it conducts.
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Thursday told parliament’s portfolio committee on justice that the process of amending the act remained on course and was a critical step for the institution which was facing a decreasing budget.
