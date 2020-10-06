Suspended Post Office acting CEO to return to work after arbitration
Lindiwe Kwele’s suspension was found to be procedurally unfair, and she was awarded costs and lost salary in the arbitral award
06 October 2020 - 13:22
Suspended SA Post Office acting CEO Lindiwe Kwele, who took over after Mark Barnes left the post, is preparing to return to work after an arbitration process found that her suspension was procedurally unfair.
Kwele was suspended in December just four months into the role, after the board received a whistle-blower’s report containing allegations that included conflicts of interest and irregular extensions of contracts. She had been challenging her suspension in an arbitration process.
