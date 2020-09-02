National Post Office puts its hand out for R7bn The entity is in such a dire financial position and there are worries about paying wages in September BL PREMIUM

The SA Post Office, whose board is embroiled in a battle with communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams over alleged interference, made a loss of nearly R1bn in the first quarter, almost equalling the total from the previous full financial year.

The entity is in such a dire financial position that to stay afloat it now needs more than R7bn in additional funding from the government — which itself is facing a record budget deficit and has been trying to wean state-owned enterprises (SOEs) off bailouts.