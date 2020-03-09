Balwin Properties banks on Waterfall node to be the next Sandton

“We’ve been absolutely inundated by interested buyers over the past four days,” said Brookes.

He said Balwin had achieved sales totalling R850m since opening to the public since March 5, with 555 apartments sold to date.

Sales were spread across all units and included the R799,000 apartments at the entry point and two “beachfront” penthouses worth R30m.

“Munyaka, which means ‘crystal’ in Venda, is set to be the crown jewel in our development portfolio. Everybody is buying at Munyaka, young and old, black and white, everyone. People are attracted to this node which offers strong returns for years to come,” said Brookes.

President Cyril Ramaphosa attended the launch of Munyaka on Saturday. He praised Balwin for undertaking a large-scale development despite SA’s testing economic conditions.

“I’m a great believer in the development of infrastructure in our country and Steve has just proven to me that it can be done even in very trying economic conditions that we are going through now,” he said.

Balwin recently established an exclusivity agreement with Crystal Lagoons, a Chilean company which designs man-made waterfront features, for SA. Balwin will develop freshwater lagoons in Johannesburg, Pretoria and Mbombela, and along KwaZulu-Natal’s Dolphin Coast and in the Western Cape.

Listed on the JSE in 2015, Balwin has 18 projects under way in SA, including more than 28,000 units planned over eight years.

andersona@businesslive.co.za