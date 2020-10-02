Covid-19 Business Watch
WATCH: The state’s low-emission development strategy
Michael Avery talks to a panel about SA’s plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net-zero by 2050
02 October 2020 - 14:37
The cabinet has approved a goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net-zero by 2050, but it still plans to burn coal. The government has called its low-emission development strategy “the beginning of our journey towards ultimately reaching a net-zero economy by 2050”.
Michael Avery speaks to the minister of the environment, forestry and fisheries, Barbara Creecy; and Andrew Gilder, a director at Climate Legal.
