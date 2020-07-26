Manganese mine ready to roll despite uncertainties of pandemic
Coal miner Menar SA is ready to take advantage of the next price rise with its punt on manganese
26 July 2020 - 16:25
The world economy remains in turmoil amid the Covid-19 pandemic as new infections rise and in SA damage control is the only order of the day. Yet, in the middle of the sparse and arid Northern Cape, something unexpected is happening: a new mine is being built.
In the first week of August development of the East Manganese open cast mine near the town of Kuruman will begin. The operation is expected to produce its first manganese ore within six months.
