National BREAKING NEWS: Zuma ally Thoshan Panday charged with corruption over World Cup tenders Earlier in 2020, the Zondo commission heard evidence that the SAPS paid Panday about R47m for temporary accommodation for police during the 2010 World Cup BL PREMIUM

Thoshan Panday, accused of securing R47m worth of 2010 Fifa Football World Cup police tenders by bribing senior officers, has been charged with fraud, corruption and forgery.

Panday — a former business associate of former president Jacob Zuma’s son, Edward Zuma — and three police co-accused, including former KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Mmamonye Ngobeni, were charged on Friday in the Durban regional court, after an investigation that spanned more than a decade and was allegedly the subject of multiple corrupt attempts to shut it down.