National Study shows SA has enough resources to establish larger wood-based housing market The use of wood resources currently exported as chips, as well as afforestation, makes it possible to sustain a residential building market where all houses are built with wood

SA has sufficient log resources to construct 95,000 wood-based houses to service the residential market, according to a new study by researchers at Stellenbosch University.

The study comes as SA is struggling to address its housing backlog of about 2.2-million homes. Wood houses are also generally cheaper than brick homes and could be a viable housing option for low-income countries.