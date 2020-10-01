Hefty push to redistribute land to black farmers
A new plan aims to lease 700,000ha of farmland, speeding up the slow process of land reform
The government announced plans on Thursday to lease 700,000ha of farmland acquired by the state to black farmers across the country in what will be a significant acceleration of its land reform programme.
Minister of agriculture, land reform and rural development Thoko Didiza said at a media briefing in Pretoria that the 896 farms span all provinces, except for Gauteng and the Western Cape. Farmers will be given a 30-year leasehold with an option to buy.
