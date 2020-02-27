LAND: Drop in the ocean, say farmers
The state ‘reprioritises’ R500m for land claims — a dramatic fall from the R18.4bn set aside last year
27 February 2020 - 11:00
Two of SA’s main farming unions have sharply criticised the budget for allocating too little money to their sector and to land reform.
In his 2020 budget, finance minister Tito Mboweni set aside R495.1m for the department of agriculture, land reform & rural development to spend on biosecurity and supporting exports.
