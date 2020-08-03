NEVA MAKGETLA: Hard to figure out what the BBBEE project is really about
A lack of consensus has produced too many internal contradictions and too much complexity
03 August 2020 - 14:17
Apart from taxes and possibly electricity, it is likely that broad-based BEE is the government’s most expensive policy for business. Yet it is difficult to tell what it really aims to achieve.
SA suffers from both a lack of diversity in ownership and control, and from extraordinary inequalities in pay, workplace organisation and assets. But it is not clear what BBBEE sees as the desired end-state.
