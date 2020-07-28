National Most companies failing to comply with BEE laws, commission says The latest report shows a slight change in the levels of transformation with the overall black ownership reflecting an increase from 25% in 2018 to 29% BL PREMIUM

The commission that monitors compliance with empowerment legislation says it is concerned by the overall slow pace of economic transformation in the country.

On Tuesday, the Broad-Based BEE (BBBEE) Commission released its report on the national status and trends on broad-based economic empowerment for 2019 which showed a decrease in the number of submitted compliance reports by JSE-listed entities, from 43% in 2018 to 42% the year after.