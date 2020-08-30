ANDILE NTINGI: BEE fattens the elite and leaves crumbs for the poor masses
30 August 2020 - 16:35
Joseph Mathunjwa gave capitalism a stinging rebuke when he delivered a televised speech at the recent sombre commemoration of the Marikana massacre, which happened eight years ago when a wage dispute escalated into the killing of 34 mineworkers in a hail of police bullets.
Mathunjwa, president of SA’s most militant trade union, the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu), was in fine form on August 16 when he attacked mining capitalists for exploiting workers in platinum and gold mines.
