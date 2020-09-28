Tourism sector banks on local travel to drive recovery
Borders will open on October 1 but SA Tourism does not expect an influx of overseas tourists
28 September 2020 - 17:48
Usually at this time of year SA would be getting ready to welcome millions of overseas visitors keen to enjoy the summer holidays touring some of the top destinations such as the Kruger National Park and Table Mountain, or shopping at Sandton City or the V&A Waterfront.
However, all indications suggest that SA will have to rely more on local tourism for the foreseeable future to drive its recovery after the devastation wrought by Covid-19. Tourism is regarded as one of the “holy grail sectors” with the potential to pull SA out of its economic malaise.
